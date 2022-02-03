BlackRock Health Sciences Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by 1.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BME stock opened at $45.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 52 week low of $42.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.