Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Gilead Sciences updated its FY22 guidance to $6.20-6.70 EPS.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $61.39 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

