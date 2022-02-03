NextDAO Price Tops $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $174,238.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001083 BTC.

NextDAO is a coin. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,265,324,304 coins and its circulating supply is 2,225,092,195 coins. NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

