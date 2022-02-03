LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €817.09 ($918.08).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €880.00 ($988.76) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($921.35) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €879.00 ($987.64) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($764.04) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €840.00 ($943.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday.

EPA:MC traded down €2.90 ($3.26) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €729.30 ($819.44). 338,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €710.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €679.30. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($219.61) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($292.75).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

