Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares alerts:

TRMR stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.37. 492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,868. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 21.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.