Klaytn Price Down 10.5% This Week (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Klaytn has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $2.90 billion and approximately $42.61 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050586 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,638.81 or 0.07165625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00056127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36,637.70 or 0.99488963 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00055251 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,629,628,897 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KLAYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.