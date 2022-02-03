MUFG Securities EMEA plc Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 113,200 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $758,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $3,902,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 178,210 shares of company stock worth $21,244,617 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

