MUFG Securities EMEA plc Has $5.61 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc reduced its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned about 0.06% of Genpact worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,902,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 336,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after acquiring an additional 909,038 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 0.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,111,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,866,000 after acquiring an additional 62,902 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

G stock opened at $49.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $39.04 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.39.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

