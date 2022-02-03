Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$3.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.99-$4.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion.Pentair also updated its Q1 guidance to approx. $0.80 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on PNR. Seaport Global Securities lowered Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an underperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Pentair in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.36.

NYSE:PNR opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Pentair has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Pentair’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pentair stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

