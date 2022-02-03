John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Declares $0.11 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

HPS stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.45. 28 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,228. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

