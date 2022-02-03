MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 9.6% over the last three years.

Shares of MIN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.41. 713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,829. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

