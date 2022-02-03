Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 39.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kimco Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 85.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

KIM stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.38. The stock had a trading volume of 33,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,701,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.73. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a 52-week low of $15.97 and a 52-week high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

In other news, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $95,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

