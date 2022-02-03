Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 3.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

EVT traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $28.13. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,768. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,002 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

