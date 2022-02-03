Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Italgas S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ITGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 668,600 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the December 31st total of 510,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Italgas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Italgas alerts:

Shares of ITGGF remained flat at $$6.45 during trading hours on Thursday. Italgas has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $6.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Italgas S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of natural gas in Italy. It is involved in the transportation of gas through local pipeline networks from the delivery points at the reduction and measurement stations interconnected with the transport networks to the points of final delivery to households, enterprises, etc.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Italgas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italgas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.