LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19), Fidelity Earnings reports. LifeVantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 37.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.33. 240,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,334. LifeVantage has a one year low of $5.25 and a one year high of $10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 86.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 17.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

