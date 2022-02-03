KWB Wealth Sells 315 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

KWB Wealth reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. KWB Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 498.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.39. 84,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,450,749. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

