Knott David M Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Knott David M reduced its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Knott David M’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,911,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,390,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.23.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 1,525 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,087 shares of company stock worth $20,696,516. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.09. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

