KWB Wealth Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KWB Wealth purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.88.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.59. The stock had a trading volume of 42,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,160,100. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.53. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $58.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

