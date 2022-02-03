KCM Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up 1.4% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $35,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.
Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Crown Castle International Profile
Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.
