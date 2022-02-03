KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,790 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,790 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $22,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.48. 401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,437. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.87. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

