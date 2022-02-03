MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $7.45 Million in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.12% of Royal Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Royal Gold by 742.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGLD. Raymond James upped their price objective on Royal Gold from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.75 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $103.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $129.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 41.31%. The company had revenue of $174.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.65%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

