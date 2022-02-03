Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc cut its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.05% of Pool worth $9,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pool by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,938,217,000 after acquiring an additional 21,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 35,521 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after purchasing an additional 119,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after purchasing an additional 19,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Pool by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,015,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $471.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.18. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $305.47 and a 12-month high of $582.27.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

