Madison Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 119,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,993 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.01 on Thursday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.39.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.