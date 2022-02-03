Madison Asset Management LLC Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $28,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after purchasing an additional 9,236 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,167.18.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,012.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,284.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,368.96. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,707.04 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total transaction of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total transaction of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

