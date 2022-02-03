RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in RH were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RH. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $693,140,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $110,173,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $83,105,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of RH by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,144,000 after purchasing an additional 45,942 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RH opened at $402.59 on Thursday. RH has a one year low of $362.00 and a one year high of $744.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $506.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.20 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $714.14.

RH Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

