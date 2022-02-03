Maryland Capital Management Has $797,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.83.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $254.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.32. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). Stryker had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 53.36%.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

