25,928 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

