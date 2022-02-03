25,928 Shares in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Bought by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 69.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at $82,000. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Apollo Global Management stock opened at $71.03 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $1,425,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 20,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $1,474,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,459 shares of company stock valued at $18,272,841 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.
Apollo Global Management Company Profile
Provides asset management services
