Maryland Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 1.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.2% in the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

3M stock opened at $166.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day moving average is $183.04. The company has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.15. 3M has a 12 month low of $160.54 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 40.84% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.50%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

