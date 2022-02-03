Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) vs. MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Financial Comparison

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) and Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MiX Telematics and Temenos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MiX Telematics 8.97% 9.98% 7.15% Temenos N/A N/A N/A

36.9% of MiX Telematics shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of MiX Telematics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

MiX Telematics has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Temenos has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MiX Telematics and Temenos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MiX Telematics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Temenos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MiX Telematics and Temenos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MiX Telematics $126.89 million 2.34 $14.60 million $0.57 21.49 Temenos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MiX Telematics has higher revenue and earnings than Temenos.

Summary

MiX Telematics beats Temenos on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport. The company was founded by Stefan Joselowitz in 1996 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Temenos

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities. The company offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic and Artificial Intelligence-driven front office, core banking, payments, and fund administration software products. Temenos was founded by George Koukis in 1993 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

