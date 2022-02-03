Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Diageo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Diageo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $206.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $156.66 and a twelve month high of $223.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.50.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

