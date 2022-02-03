Analysts Expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.60. Endava reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.13.

Shares of DAVA stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.12. 615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.01. Endava has a 1-year low of $79.02 and a 1-year high of $172.41. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endava by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.