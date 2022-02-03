Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Camden National Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC opened at $46.84 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $30.88 and a twelve month high of $50.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

