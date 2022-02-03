Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $5.91 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts makes up approximately 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 475.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 953,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,553,000 after purchasing an additional 787,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10,174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 340,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,191,000 after purchasing an additional 336,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 798,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,951,000 after purchasing an additional 328,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,365,000 after buying an additional 209,193 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

GPC opened at $134.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.75 and its 200-day moving average is $129.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

