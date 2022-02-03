Lafayette Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Lafayette Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 186.3% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.20.

NYSE MSGS opened at $165.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.32. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12-month low of $152.42 and a 12-month high of $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,510.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

