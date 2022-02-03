$145.39 Million in Sales Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to post $145.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Perion Network’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $145.95 million and the lowest is $145.00 million. Perion Network posted sales of $118.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year sales of $465.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $466.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $597.84 million, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $600.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perion Network.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PERI. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Perion Network by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $20.42 on Monday. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $713.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.04 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

