Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $921,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836,615 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,583,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $520,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIKE by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $867,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $147.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $233.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.44 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock worth $18,537,187. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

