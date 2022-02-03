Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Stock Holdings Increased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Conagra Brands by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,476,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,715,000 after acquiring an additional 83,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,855,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,260,000 after purchasing an additional 316,682 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 40,802 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $1,467,239.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG stock opened at $35.15 on Thursday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

