Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.54 Million

Analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post sales of $48.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.58 million and the lowest is $48.50 million. Landec posted sales of $137.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $354.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $354.00 million to $354.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $196.03 million, with estimates ranging from $194.10 million to $197.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Landec.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $323.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $83,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 90,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $938,232.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Landec in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 78.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Landec in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Landec

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

