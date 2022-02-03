Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Brokerages expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total value of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,643 shares of company stock worth $7,766,221. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Xylem by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 443,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,148,000 after buying an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 213,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,631,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in Xylem by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 6,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 66,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Xylem by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 24,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XYL opened at $104.18 on Monday. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $94.63 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

