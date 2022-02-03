$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $51.54 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $34.84 and a 1 year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.43.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.