LGL Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

LGL Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,544,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,068,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,603,166,000 after buying an additional 3,751,620 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Visa by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after buying an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 84.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,811,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $657,304,000 after buying an additional 1,286,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,263,548. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $445.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 24.83%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,158. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Exane BNP Paribas cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

