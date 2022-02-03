L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 21,558 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

L2 Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 21,558 shares during the quarter. NetApp comprises 2.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after buying an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,073,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of NetApp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $39,529,000 after buying an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NetApp by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 253,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,046,000 after acquiring an additional 120,372 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.32.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $88.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.32. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

