L2 Asset Management LLC Sells 831 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

L2 Asset Management LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises 3.3% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after acquiring an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $136.94. 42,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,218,866. The company has a market cap of $122.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

