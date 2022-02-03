JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for about 11.7% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $566,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JD shares. Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA upped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.27.

Shares of JD stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $71.93. 46,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,192,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

