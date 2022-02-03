Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires 6,539,774 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,945,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,539,774 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group accounts for about 1.9% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned 0.77% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $93,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 422.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.50 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

Shares of TME stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.77. 243,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,242,674. The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.11. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.