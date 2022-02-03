KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Shares Down 1.3%

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KULR) fell 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.09 and last traded at $2.22. 522,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 852,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KULR shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 97.13% and a negative net margin of 468.68%. The company had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $262,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mo sold 202,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $605,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,388 over the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KULR. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 25,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KULR)

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.