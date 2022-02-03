Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 301 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12.

About Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary owns interests, including working interests, in productive onshore oil and gas properties. It also buys and sells producing oil and gas properties; and, to a lesser extent, participates in the drilling of exploratory and development wells, and in recompletions of existing wells.

