Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has $320.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Insulet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Insulet presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $310.17.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $253.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.64 and a beta of 0.67. Insulet has a one year low of $193.70 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $257.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.58.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Insulet by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,231,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,055,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,978 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Insulet by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $247,483,000 after purchasing an additional 47,230 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,661,000 after acquiring an additional 277,056 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,619,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,716 shares during the period.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

