Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at KeyCorp

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PINS has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.65.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.60. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,727 shares of company stock valued at $18,174,691. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,291,000 after buying an additional 725,001,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,899,000 after buying an additional 27,066,282 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $368,411,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 7,421.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,746,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 12.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,744,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509,012 shares in the last quarter.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.