Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.50-$8.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.8-$28.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.34 billion.

LLY opened at $250.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a 12-month low of $178.58 and a 12-month high of $283.90.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $290.65.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eli Lilly and stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 289,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Eli Lilly and worth $877,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.